Local Star Wars fan admires how Carrie Fisher played iconic role

The world is mourning the death of Star Wars star Carrie Fisher.



She had been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles last Friday.



The death of Princess Leia impacted Star Wars fans around the world, and here in Sioux City.



Star Wars fan James King, and owner of Games King ,says that he admired the Star Wars star for her role.



"One of the things i liked about her quite a bit was she's a strong female character and not just in a way to just be like necessarily written that way I think a lot of ways .. I feel like her role in Star Wars is she's a hero she's not just wanting to be saved ," said King.



In the past 2 years, Fisher came back to the story that made her famous .. Reprising her role of Princess Leia .. in both Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: Episode 8, set to be released in 2017.

