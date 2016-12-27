Dakota Valley falls at Lennox

Sunday, July 2 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-07-02 22:16:36 GMT
Jake Arrieta pitched one-hit ball for seven innings without allowing a Reds stolen base, and Ian Happ homered twice in the ballpark where he played as a college star, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory that...More >>
Jake Arrieta pitched one-hit ball for seven innings without allowing a Reds stolen base, and Ian Happ homered twice in the ballpark where he played as a college star, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory that salvaged the final game of their series.More >>
Sunday, July 2 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-07-02 22:16:31 GMT
Germany's experimental young side overcame street-wise Chile to win a bruising Confederations Cup final 1-0 on Sunday, vindicating Joachim Loew's decision to allow many of his world champions to skip the tournament.More >>
Germany's experimental young side overcame street-wise Chile to win a bruising Confederations Cup final 1-0 on Sunday, vindicating Joachim Loew's decision to allow many of his world champions to skip the tournament.More >>