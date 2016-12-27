South Sioux City residents issue ultimatum to city council over odor issues

Things have come to a head between the South Sioux City City Council and residents impacted by on on-going odor issue.

A hydrogen sulfide stench still impacts residents, ten weeks after Big Ox Energy hooked its industrial waste line onto a city residential line.

The homeowners were forced to spend Christmas away from their houses.

The brother of outspoken-resident Rob Baker told the council his father broke his femur while in a hotel.

He says after an unsuccessful surgery, his father is now on life support.

The family said he isn't expected to make it another day.

The residents gave city officials a form to sign, that states liability in payment and reimbursement for housing conditions, living expenses, and other charges.

"Enough is enough," said affected resident, Mike Klassen. "We have a form, we filled it out. It basically says more or less what our demands are for the next six months. We're giving the city and Big Ox six months to figure out what the hell is going on, because they obviously don't know. That's my statement."

All residents left the council chambers after handing out forms to city council.

The next South Sioux City Council meeting is January 9th.

City council members refused to comment on today's meeting and form.

The city council members said the city attorney advised them not to speak about the issue tonight.