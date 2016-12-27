Verdict expected in first-degree murder trial of Sioux City man - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Verdict expected in first-degree murder trial of Sioux City man

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man accused of killing his girlfriend will learn his fate Wednesday.

36-year-old Isack Abdinur is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 43-year old Cornelia Steed.

Steed was killed in her apartment in June of last year. 

His attorneys argued their client is not guilty due to insanity, and diminished responsibilities.

Their key witness; a psychologist, testified that Abdinur suffers from severe schizophrenia. 

But, a witness for the prosecution disagreed.

Abdinur opted for a bench trial, so a judge will hand down the sentence.
    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.