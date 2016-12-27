Verdict expected in first-degree murder trial of Sioux City man

A Sioux City man accused of killing his girlfriend will learn his fate Wednesday.

36-year-old Isack Abdinur is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 43-year old Cornelia Steed.

Steed was killed in her apartment in June of last year.

His attorneys argued their client is not guilty due to insanity, and diminished responsibilities.

Their key witness; a psychologist, testified that Abdinur suffers from severe schizophrenia.

But, a witness for the prosecution disagreed.

Abdinur opted for a bench trial, so a judge will hand down the sentence.

