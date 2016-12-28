Teenager dead, grandmother injured in Machesney Park, Illinois shooting

A 16-year-old girl is dead and her grandmother is in the hospital after a shooting at a Machesney Park home just after midnight Wednesday morning.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic call around 12:30 a.m.

In the 1000 block of Minns Drive.

When deputies arrived they found a 16-year-old girl dead in the home as well as the girl's grandmother who had also been shot.

Deputies shot an adult male suspect at the scene and that man is being treated at a hospital.

It is unknown at this time what the relationship is between the suspect and the two victims who were shot.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force has been called in to investigate the use of force, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the shooting of the teenager and her grandmother.