Officials investigating death of toddler in foster care

Authorities say a toddler in foster care has died after suffering brain and internal injuries at a west Lincoln home.



Lincoln Officer Katie Flood said Wednesday that the little boy died just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Medics who were sent to the home just before 11 p.m. Thursday took over resuscitation efforts by a caregiver there.



Police are checking for evidence or reports of physical abuse, but no arrests have been reported. An autopsy has been ordered.



Nebraska Health and Human Services Department spokesman Russ Reno says the home's residents have been licensed foster care providers for nearly three years and have had no disciplinary reports filed against them. He declined to comment further.