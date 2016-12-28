Northwest Iowa nursing home to close after losing federal funding

A northwest Iowa nursing home has lost federal funding and will be closing.



The executive officer with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says The Abbey in Le Mars will lose Medicaid and Medicare funding on February 1st.



State authorities say The Abbey lost the funding because of compliance deficiencies.



Officials with the Abbey released a statement less than an hour ago.



It says in part; They wish to express gratitude to residents, family members and staff for the privilege of providing services for more than 40 years.



But, because of changing regulations they have found it impossible to continue to operate.