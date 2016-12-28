Northwest Iowa nursing home to close after losing federal fundin - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northwest Iowa nursing home to close after losing federal funding

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
Connect
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

A northwest Iowa nursing home has lost federal funding and will be closing.

The executive officer with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says The Abbey in Le Mars will lose Medicaid and Medicare funding on February 1st.

State authorities say The Abbey lost the funding because of compliance deficiencies.

Officials with the Abbey released a statement less than an hour ago.

It says in part; They wish to express gratitude to residents, family members and staff for the privilege of providing services for more than 40 years.  

But, because of changing regulations they have found it impossible to continue to operate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.