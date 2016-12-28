Local nature center offers place to recycle Christmas trees

Looking for a way to dispose of that Christmas tree after the holidays?

The Woodbury County Conservation Board and Dorthy Pecaut Nature Center have a solution.

They are collecting Christmas trees to be recycled.

The Nature Center is using a wood chipper to turn those trees into wood chips for the center's 2 miles of hiking trails.

Those at the Nature Center say the ground up greenery does several good things for the trails.

"It doesn't cover a lot of our trails, but it certainly enhances them. It makes for a nice footbed and an aromatic hike once the trees are down with the pine trees and the balsam firs and that type of thing," said education program director, Dawn Snyder.

"It's really pretty, brings back a little bit of the holidays when you're walking."

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be accepting Christmas trees from now until January 15th.

They ask that you please remember to remove all ornaments, Christmas lights, and any other decorations, tags and metals.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road on Highway 12.