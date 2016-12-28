Strong winds stick around Thursday

The warm conditions continued again Wednesday as most of Siouxland rose into the 40s for highs.



Bright sunshine overhead made it an even better day.



Unfortunately the return of strong winds began as well with some gusts pushing over 30 mph.



This trend will continue tonight into Thursday.



The winds will help keep temperatures from falling too far under clear skies with lows in the mid 20s expected.



We are looking at a slightly cooler day Thursday, though, with highs in the upper 30s.



Gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph.



Our up and down temperatures continue as Friday we return to the 40s but fall back to the mid 30s with breezy conditions again for New Year's Eve.



We do look to stay dry through the holiday weekend.



The next chance for precipitation moves in on Monday with light snow possible through Tuesday.



There's still uncertainty with this system.



It does look likely that temperatures will return to below average values after the system with lows near zero and highs in the teens in the middle of next week.