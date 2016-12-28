Sioux City lawyer offers free rides home from bars

The holiday season is a time for celebrating.

With Christmas behind us we still have one major holiday to get through... New Years Eve.

The night is often celebrated with drinking.

One lawyer is working extra hard to make sure Siouxlanders get home without incident.

"My wife and I were in Milwaukee in 2000 for the birth of our first grandson and saw that someone in Milwaukee was doing a safe ride home campaign and I thought we should do that in Sioux City," said Ed Keane.

For the past seven years Keane has been footing the bill for all those needing a safe ride home after a night of drinking.

It's not just New Years Eve he's making sure people get home safe.

Now up until Saturday those need a ride home can get a free ride from Siouxland Taxi.

"It's pretty nice helping out the public, you know getting them home on an important night like that. Nobody wants to go to jail or get in trouble so, you know it's better safe than sorry," said Jeff McNaughton, Taxi Driver.

Keane deals with those affected by drunk drivers and sees the devastation it causes families.

"I've represented a lot of people who have either been seriously injured or killed, in that event of course representing their family,as a result of drunk drivers. When you do that you get an opportunity to see the terrible impact that it has on families and I thought it would be great if we could prevent one of those," said Keane.

If you need a safe ride home from the bars all you have to do is call Siouxland Taxi, at 712-277-0000, and they'll take care of the rest.

There are some restrictions on the free rides.

You must be getting a ride home between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

You can only get a ride to your own home.