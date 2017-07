Our high temperatures have been consistently inconsistent over the past week.



Since Friday we've alternated between the 30s and 40s for highs every day in Sioux City.



Wednesday temperatures reached the 40s again but we'll be back in the 30s on Thursday.



The pattern continues with 40s on Friday and 30s Saturday.



Despite the up and down temperatures we have been above average throughout this stretch.



That changes next week as a system brings Arctic air back to Siouxland.