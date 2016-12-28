Woodbury County officials plan to repair portions of Woodbury Co - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woodbury County officials plan to repair portions of Woodbury County Courthouse

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Woodbury County officials plan to repair parts of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

County officials say areas on the exterior of the downtown Sioux City building are outdated.

Officials say some of the worst parts of the nearly 100-year-old building are higher up on the exterior.

"Some of those items are maintenance items that have been overlooked for quite a few years," said Woodbury County Building Services Department Director Kenny Schmitz. "and so there are some items now that are starting deterioration and tuck-pointing."

The county is looking at architectural firms to contract the work on the courthouse.

Officials say the estimates they've received are around 2 million dollars, so they're looking at some alternatives, as well.

Officials say the repairs are more for functionality and durability than visual appeal.

"It'll look much the same as it does now," said Schmitz. "you really won't see a big change. Most of the items i'm talking about are something the human eye doesn't regularly notice, if you will."

There is no start or end date right now, but officials would like to be finished for the courthouse's 100-year-anniversary in 2018. 

