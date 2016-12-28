Armstrong's status still uncertain as Music City Bowl looms

We're now just two days away from the Music City Bowl, pitting Nebraska and Tennessee.



A lot of focus this week has been put on the Huskers' quarterback situation, as questions continue about the health of Tommy Armstrong.

Ryker Fyfe will start on Friday as Armstrong continues to battle a hamstring injury that's badgered him for a month.



Armstrong has yet to officially practice, and says he is 75-to-80 percent healthy.



Armstrong added that he doesn't know if he'll suit up, but said he could possibly be the emergency quarterback on Friday.

"We're still taking, probably until tomorrow, maybe even Friday, to figure out what I could possibly do," said Armstrong. "It's tough to say with hamstrings. After doing it versus Minnesota, and then messing it up a little more during Iowa, it kind of set me back a little bit more than I wanted to be. I just want to be out there with those guys, and as far as everything else, I'm just trying to get healthy."

Tennessee is listed as a 6.5-point favorite the Music City Bowl.



Kickoff is at 2:30 on Friday.