Sioux City natives put their best face forward as national make-up models

Two Sioux City natives impacted by cancer were in the national spotlight today.

The Home Shopping Network featured Terri Jo Wadedo Schweisthal and her friend Terri Kennedy Fitzpatrick as guest models.

They were showing off the makeup brand ybf or "your best friend" as special guests of the owner of the make-up line.

Four-years-ago Terri Jo called into the Home Shopping Network to tell viewers about her battle with breast cancer.

The owner of the make-up line remained in contact with her and they became friends.

Terri Jo was invited to Tampa to be a model and finally meet the owner of the make-up line in person.

So, Terri Jo who now lives in Denver, Colorado invited her long-time friend, Terri to come along. Terri now lives in Omaha, Nebraska. Both ladies graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1971. They were both diagnosed with breast cancer. Terri is now cancer free.



