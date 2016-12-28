Florida head coach McElwain praises Iowa's consistency

Iowa and Florida will play in the Outback Bowl in five days.



It will be the third time that the Hawkeyes and Gators have faced off in the Outback Bowl, and Iowa has caught Florida's attention as a tough opponent, not just this year, but every year.

The Gators and Hawkeyes are both 8-4. Both teams are near the bottom of the FBS in total offense.



But both teams allow just 17.9 points per game on defense. That's tied for ninth in the country.



Iowa has had just two losing seasons since 2001, and Gator head coach Jim McElwain has taken notice of Iowa's consistency.

"You kind of set your sights on being like a team like Iowa," said McElwain. "Obviously, the consistency in which Coach [Ferentz] and his staff have had throughout the years, every year this is one of those schools that you get an opportunity to play, you look forward to it, because it's a chance to test yourself against one of the best and one of the most consistent programs throughout college football."

The Outback Bowl between Iowa and Florida kicks off at noon on Monday.