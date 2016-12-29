No injuries in Okoboji condominium fire Wednesday night - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No injuries in Okoboji condominium fire Wednesday night

Posted:
By Kimberly Woo, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
Courtesy: Steve Schwaller Courtesy: Steve Schwaller
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) -

Okoboji Fire and Rescue were called to 1306 Country Club Drive for an eight unit condominium building fire Wednesday night.

Officials say that flames were coming from a center unit of the building.

Two people were in the building at the time of the fire but managed to escape.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to contain the fire.

They say the estimated cost of damage is around $500,000.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.