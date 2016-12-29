No injuries in Okoboji condominium fire Wednesday night

Okoboji Fire and Rescue were called to 1306 Country Club Drive for an eight unit condominium building fire Wednesday night.



Officials say that flames were coming from a center unit of the building.



Two people were in the building at the time of the fire but managed to escape.



It took firefighters about an hour and a half to contain the fire.



They say the estimated cost of damage is around $500,000.



No one was injured.



The cause of the fire is still unknown.