No injuries in Okoboji condominium fire Wednesday night

Courtesy: Steve Schwaller
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) -
Okoboji Fire and Rescue were called to 1306 Country Club Drive for an eight unit condominium building fire Wednesday night.
Officials say that flames were coming from a center unit of the building.
Two people were in the building at the time of the fire but managed to escape.
It took firefighters about an hour and a half to contain the fire.
They say the estimated cost of damage is around $500,000.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.