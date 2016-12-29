SD Attorney General: Trooper justified in using lethal force in December 3 shooting

A trooper involved in a December 3 Yankton shooting was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force, this according to a statement from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

On Thursday, Jackley and the Division of Criminal Investigation released the summary of the shooting of 58-year old Curtis Wayne Adams, Sr.



South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Kayne Weaver attempted to make a vehicle stop, resulting in a pursuit around 10:21 p.m. on December 3, ending near 615 Green Street.



According to the summary, Adams displayed a handgun outside the driver's side window during the pursuit.



The pursuit stopped after spike strips were deployed.



After Adams' vehicle stopped, Weaver gave verbal commands for Adams to exit the vehicle.



Within a second of the command, a shot was fired from within' Adams vehicle toward Weaver, according to the report.



After again giving verbal commands, another shot was fired form within Adams' vehicle toward Weaver, at which point Weaver returned fire.

According to the report, Weaver fired 10 rounds at Adams , with one of the rounds striking Adams in the right rear shoulder.

Adams eventually fell out of the driver's side door, at which point officers placed him in handcuffs.



Adams was transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.



Adams is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault against an officer and aggravated eluding.

Weaver has returned to active duty, this according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.