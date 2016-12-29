Warm closeout to 2016 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warm closeout to 2016

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Our temperatures in Siouxland have been on a bit of a roller-coaster ride this week of December 2016 and it's looking like this bumpy ride is going to continue to ring in the New Year. A series of weak fronts have been the causes of the dips and rises in temps and today is no exception. Highs will topping out in the lower 40s and we then chill back into the teens tonight. Southerly flow will pump highs back into the mid 40s tomorrow and then another cold front will lower our temperatures back towards freezing come New Year's Eve. One things is for sure though, a shot at some snow is possible Monday into Tuesday to ring in the first week of January, but behind that, an Arctic blast will be taking over the Upper Midwest. Highs will only be in the teens heading into the middle of next week.

