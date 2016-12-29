Windy Thursday in Siouxland

**Wind Advisory in effect for much of eastern Siouxland through this evening**

Temperatures climbed to almost 20° above average in Sioux City yesterday with many of us having felt the 40s too. Another mild day is in store across Siouxland today but temps will be a little cooler due to a cold front that moved through Wednesday morning. Highs will be topping out near 40° later on this afternoon along under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be staying strong though out of the NW with gusts possibly over 40 mph this afternoon especially throughout eastern Siouxland. That is why we have a Wind Advisory in effect for much of the eastern half of the KTIV Viewing Area through early evening. Winds will begin to subside some tonight as temperatures fall back into the upper teens but wind chills could still be in the single digits so make sure to bundle up.

Temps rebound back into the mid 40s tomorrow as southerly flow begins to work back into the region. We'll see a few more clouds around as well as another front pushes through. This will cool our highs right back into the 30s for our Saturday with breezy conditions expected once again. High pressure begins to move east causing more ups and downs in our temperatures right into Sunday as highs climb back towards that 40 degree mark. This will allow our next weather maker to move into the region causing chances of snow Monday into Tuesday. There is still some uncertainty with the exact track so make sure you stay tuned in the coming days. Temperatures will be much colder behind this system with highs only in the teens heading into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer