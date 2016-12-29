Sioux City man serving 35-year prison sentence dies in Wisconsin Correctional Institution

A Sioux City man serving a 35-year prison sentence for multiple robberies has died in a Wisconsin Correctional Institution.

On December 21, 26-year old Justin Kestner was found unresponsive in his cell at the Dodge Correctional Institution.



Staff attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

Kestner was transferred to Wisconsin from Iowa in November of this year.

No additional information is available at this time. The Dodge County (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

He was serving a sentence for two counts of First Degree Theft in Woodbury County, and Habitual Offender and Operating Motor Vehicle without Owner Consent from Lee County.

In December of 2009, Kestner was sentenced for stealing money and merchandise from two convenience stores in Sioux City.

In July of last year, Kestner attempted to escape from the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, considered one of Iowa's most highly secured prison cells.

According to reports, Kestner made his way through the building's piping on to the roof, before guiding himself to the ground with a 67-foot rope made of bed sheets.

A feature in the cells is personal showers. According to reports, Kestner removed the screws from an access cover that led to a pipe chase, maneuvering himself up the chase before going through a vent to the roof.

He was eventually captured 100 miles away in a corn field in Geneseo, Ill.

In October of this year, Kestner used a "crude piece of metal" to assault an officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary.



The department says the assault came after Kestner was able to remove himself from a health services room.