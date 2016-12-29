Sioux City Police's special unit helps keep the roads safe from impaired drivers

"Basically we're a nighttime traffic unit that's out enforcing traffic laws and looking for impaired drivers," said ASAP Unit Sergeant Tom Gill.

The Alcohol Safety Action Program unit of the Sioux City Police Department tracks down drunk drivers before they harm themselves or anyone else.

ASAP officers go through specialized training to detect drunk driving and end it before it's too late.

If a partier gets pulled over and blows a blood alcohol content level higher than 0.08%, they can expect a two-day trip to jail and a fifteen-hundred dollar fine.

And if it's not the first time, it's double the trouble.

"What I always tell people is, it's a lot cheaper to call a cab. It's a lot cheaper to call a friend, call a family member," said Gill.

Law Enforcement in Woodbury County has a negative history with drunk driving.

When ASAP Unit Sergeant Tom Gill started with the department in 2005, the county had the highest drunk driving rate among all state counties.

His advice? Always start the night with a plan.

"Be a responsible driver, be a respectful driver, obey the speed limit," said Gill. "And obviously, if you're going to go out and have a few drinks, make sure you have a sober ride home."