Sioux City Police pulling over more drivers high on drugs

ASAP officers say drunk driving arrests have decreased in recent years, but drivers high on drugs is on the rise.

Officers say they're finding more and more drivers high on marijuana and methamphetamine in the Sioux City area.

The unit also has specialized officers to help determine what type of drug a driver may be under the influence of.

"They'll just use household products and make meth and you can get a peak high of about twelve hours on methamphetamine, even longer than that," said ASAP Officer Brandon Hollopeter. "It's a lot cheaper to make."

Officers say drivers are also mixing pain medication with drugs like synthetic marijuana.

Officers say these drugs are a lot cheaper and easier to make than more expensive drugs like crack cocaine.