Sheriff charges two juveniles after Sibley-Ocheyeden Middle School break-in

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has filed charges against two juveniles, who allegedly caused damage inside the Sibley Ocheyedan Middle School on or about Christmas Day.



Both juveniles have been charged with Trespassing and Criminal Mischief.

Officials say the pair entered the school and defaced property using spray paint, damaging musical instruments, and other damage.

Estimated damage is between $5,000-$10,000.

Previous story:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigating a crime at the Sibley-Ocheyeden Middle School.



Investigators believe someone burglarized and vandalized the school sometime between Friday night and Tuesday.



Vandals damaged these band instruments and other items in the school.



So, far no arrests have been made in the case.