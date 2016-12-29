Croston hopes Hawkeyes end bowl skid against Florida

The Hawkeyes don't play until Monday in the Outback Bowl. Like all bowl teams, Iowa is mixing practice with pleasure.

On Monday, the temperature difference between Iowa and Florida was 50 degrees, so it was a good opportunity for the Hawkeyes to get outside. Iowa had a chance to visit Busch Gardens, where they fed a giraffe.

They also went bowling, where they lost to a team of Gator players by 108 pins. Through all the events, the seniors, like Sgt. Bluff-Luton grad Cole Croston, are constantly reminded that they haven't won a bowl game. The Hawkeyes don't want to leave empty handed again.

"At the beginning of the season, we started with one of our goals being to win a bowl game," said Croston. "Lo and behold, 12-13 weeks later, here we are and we're in a position to achieve that goal. We as seniors, and us as an entire football team would love to finally get that monkey off our back and win a bowl game."

The Hawkeyes and Gators visited the Tampa Children's Hospital on Thursday. Iowa and Florida play at noon on Monday.