Rescued dog clings onto life

An Siouxland animal rescue group looking for answers and hope in a mystery surrounding an abandoned dog.

The animal is still fighting for it's life.

On Christmas Eve a traveler stopped at a rest area near Vermillion, South Dakota and noticed a black garbage bag sitting by a vending machine.

Beside the garbage bag was this little puppy, shaking and curled up in a ball.

She was taken in by Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, where they gave her the name, "Eve".

Eve has been in the hospital for 48 hours.

Vets are trying to figure out what is wrong with her.

She is having problems with her kidneys.

Officials with Noah's Hope are trying to figure out who dropped the dog off and why.

They are trying everything they can to try and help Eve recover but they said her condition is critical.

