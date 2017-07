Morningside & Briar Cliff go 4-0 at Mustang Holiday Classic

Andrew Benintendi went 5 for 5 with two homers, six RBIs and a terrific catch in left field, and David Price pitched six scoreless innings as the Red Sox stretched the longest winning streak in the majors to six...

Andrew Benintendi went 5 for 5 with two homers, six RBIs and a terrific catch in left field, and David Price pitched six scoreless innings as the Red Sox stretched the longest winning streak in the majors to six with an 11-4 victory over the Rangers.

More >>