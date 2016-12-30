Healthbeat 4: Vitamin D deficiency

Naturally found in the sun, Vitamin D is important for bone and muscle health.

However, sometimes it can be hard to get enough sun during the winter.

Vitamin D is produced in the skin through ultra violent light conversion.

In the winter there is significant less amounts of sunlight.

Dermatologist say taking a Vitamin D supplement may help get to that daily dose.

"The recommend daily allowance for Vitamin D is 600 International Units per day," said Tri-State Specialist Dermatologist Raymond Kuwahara, "This will help with calcium absorption and keep your bones strong."

You can also eat a number of foods to get you to that daily mark of 600 international units.

"You can usually get [it] from food such as fatty fish: tuna fish or macro also fortified milk and milk products such as cottage cheese, yogurt and as well as many leafy vegetables," said Dr. Kuwahara.

Dr. Kuwahara says it's important to supplement Vitamin D deficiencies before it's too late.

"Seniors are more prone to vitamin D deficiencies because their bones are more brittle," said Dr. Kuwahara, "As you age your bones become more brittle, it is important to supplement vitamin D deficiencies at an early age."

One way dermatologists do not recommend to get your daily dose of vitamin D are through tanning beds.

