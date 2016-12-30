State Patrol: vehicle fire cause for I-29 closure on Thursday

A vehicle fire was the cause for Thursday's closure of I-29, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

According to a post on the Patrol's Facebook page, Vermillion Troopers were called at 1:20 p.m. to a vehicle fire on I-29 seven miles south of Beresford.

Officials say the driver of a semi-trailer noticed smoke coming from the underside of the trailer.



When the vehicle was pulled over to the side, the fire spread to the power unit.

No one was injured.

Due to poor visibility from the smoke, traffic was rerouted around the scene for 10 minutes.



The Beresford and Alcester Fire and Rescue units assisted along with the SD Department of Transportation.