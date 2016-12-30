New Year's Holiday weekend looking spectacular

The winds have finally settled but our mild week of temperatures will continue as we step into our final Friday of 2016. South to SW flow will take back over as we progress through our afternoon pumping up temps back into the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will be much calmer compared to yesterday but there could be a little bit of a stronger breeze especially east of the I-29 Corridor. Lows will remain above average as well with many of us dipping only into the mid 20s along with increasing cloud cover. This is due to a cold front that will work through the region overnight and will drop our temps off into the mid 30s for New Year's Eve. NW winds will be steadily increasing behind the front as well with gusts possibly over 30 mph into Saturday. Make sure you grab the heavy coat if you're heading out to any New Year's parties or festivities because lows will be tumbling back into the upper teens New Year's Eve night.

SW flow takes over again Sunday as a warm front moves through giving Siouxland another day in the 40s. Our roller-coaster of temps then takes another dip Monday as an Arctic front moves through. This will also bring with it our next precipitation chances. We stand a slight chance of snow Sunday night with a better chance Monday into Monday night. Accumulations are looking light but we are still a few days out so continue to monitor our forecasts for the latest. Behind this system, another Arctic blast will ensue with highs in the single digits to teens from Wednesday into Friday with lows dipping near and below 0.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer