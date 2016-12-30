Dixon County Sheriff identifies drivers in Highway 20 accident

The Dixon County Sheriff's office have identified the three individuals involved in a semi vs. jeep accident on Highway 20 on Thursday.

According to sheriff Don Taylor, around 3 p.m. 40-year old Elijah Becker of Jackson, Neb. was traveling east on Highway 20 in a jeep when it crossed the center line into the westbound lane.

The jeep struck a semi traveling west on Highway 20 driven by 39-year old Jamon Guttau, of Randolph, Neb.



37-year old Mandy Guttau of Randolph was a passenger in the semi.

All three were transported to Mercy Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

The semi was hauling Modified distilled grain, which was released onto the highway.

The highway was closed for two-hours as the Dixon County Department of Roads cleared the area.

What caused the jeep to travel into the westbound lane is still under investigation.