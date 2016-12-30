News 4 Today Team wishing you a Happy New Year

Michelle and I decided to have a little celebratory fun on News 4 at Noon today before 2016 winds to a close. We both, plus Al just wanted to wish you a Happy New Year and a blessed 2017. We thought the confetti was a nice touch!!
The big part of the night for them was actually before the game, when they each got to throw out the first pitch.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com