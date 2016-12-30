Former owner of Argosy Casino asking for lawsuit to be heard in U.S. District court

The former owner of the Argosy Casino is asking for a $1.93 million lawsuit filed against the casino last month to be heard in U.S. District court.



In November, the nonprofit group Community Action Agency of Siouxland filed the lawsuit against the Belle of Sioux City, the former owners of Argosy, and Iowa Gaming Company.



The lawsuit is asking a little under $1.93 million in revenue-sharing payments between the Belle and the casino operator's former local partner, the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD).



According to court documents, from July 6, 2012 to July 30, 2014, Argosy continued operations after the Operating Agreement between Belle and MRHD ran out.



Penn National Gaming, the parent company of Belle, stopped making payments to MRHD in April 2013 after suing it for breach of contract.



Penn had sought an appointment of a third party to distribute the money until the lawsuit against MRHD was settled.



That request was denied.