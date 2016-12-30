UPDATE: Le Mars PD issues report on semi/train collision

UPDATE:

The Le Mars Police Department has released additional information about a train/semi collision Friday afternoon in Le Mars.

According to a release, 56-year old Jeannie Harmdierks was driving a semi-trailer westbound on Highway 3 when she stopped for the railroad crossing lights.

According to the release, after a pick-up truck eastbound on Highway 3 stopped and proceeded, Harmdierks drove through the railroad crossing.

A southbound Union Pacific train struck the tractor/trailer within the crossing.

Two train personal on board were uninjured.

Harmdierks was transported to Floyd Valley Hospital by the Le Mars ambulance with complaint of minor pain.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

PREVIOUSLY:

Emergency personnel were on the scene of a train/semi collision Friday afternoon in Le Mars.

A train and a semi truck were involved in an accident in Le Mars, IA. pic.twitter.com/diTCBNRCnV — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyKTIV4) December 30, 2016



It happened around 3:30 pm in the downtown area near Lincoln and Plymouth Streets.

There were no serious injuries in the crash.

Traffic had to be detoured around the accident for hours Friday while the truck and train were moved.