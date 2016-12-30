Water Quality Commission awards grants for clean water projects

The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission awarded close to $280,000 for clean water projects.



6 groups received grants between $3,000 to $100,000.

Those groups, amount and their projects include: Pheasants Forever LLC (For Land Acquisition $100,000); Team Wave (For Monument Drive Pervious Paver System $75,000); Okoboji Home Owners Association (For Phase II Low Impact Development $37,178); Okoboji Protective Association (For Aquatic Invasive Species $20,000); Silver Lake Park Improvement Association (For Water Monitoring $3,000); Dickinson County Conservation Board (For Kenue Park Wetland Restoration $12,360).



The funds will be matched against state and federal grants.



A portion of the money comes from a new partnership with the Water Quality Commission, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Lake Restoration Program.



The Commission will also contribute $30,000 towards the Clean Water Alliance.