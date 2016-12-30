Big Ox officials meeting with affected families one-on-one

Over the last several days, Big Ox officials have been meeting with the affected families one-on-one.



The city is also rerouting more sewage away from a neighborhood that has been afflicted with sewer gas for the past three months.

"We're meeting with them one-on-one to understand what types of claims they might have in terms of repair requests and so on," said Big Ox spokesperson, Kevin Bradley. "What we're doing and what our intention is to do is regardless of whether or not they had plumbing failures, we're still there to help on a reasonable level with repair requests."

Bradley says that those one-on-one meetings have been beneficial, not only in trying to make each family and home whole again, but to try and put minds at ease.

"It's been good interacting with them. I understand their frustrations. They're out of their homes. We want to really help to get them back to life as they would like it to be, back to normal as quickly as possible," said Bradley.

Bradley also said that of the 25 families that were displaced from their homes in October, that number is now down to around 10