Breezy to start New Year's Eve but nice to ring in the new year

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was a very nice late December day in Siouxland with temperatures well above average and plenty of sunshine.

Southerly flow brought the warmer air into the area but winds will be switching to the northwest overnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible tonight into Saturday morning.

This means it will be a little cooler on New Year's Eve with highs in the low to mid 30s.

The day will start off a little cloudy but we'll see clouds decreasing and we'll be mostly clear by the time we welcome in 2017.

It will be a little warmer Sunday with highs near 40.

Then things get a little more interesting.

A system moves in Sunday night bringing a chance for light snow.

By the time Monday comes we could be seeing a mix or some freezing drizzle.

It looks like a change back to light snow will occur Monday night before the system leaves.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this system.

It does appear likely that Tuesday will be breezy as colder air rushes in behind the front.

By the time we reach Wednesday highs will be in the teens and we'll be seeing lows near zero.

