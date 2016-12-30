Embrace Park to help children with physical challenges enjoy the outdoors

Emily Afrank and other physical therapists at Faith Regional Services work with kids like two-year-old Sawyer everyday who have difficulty with walking and other motor skills.



"When he was born, we spent about a month at Children's Hospital down in Omaha and as a result of that they recommended that he do physical therapy and occupational therapy to strengthen and just to help him with normal daily activities."



Just like Sawyer, two-year-old Alee also comes in for physical therapy to improve her walking and overall mobility.



But outside of therapy, both kids are lacking is a park tailored to their needs so they can spend time outdoors with other kids.



"Starting about two years ago I was working with kiddos and they were doing great here in therapy but parents kept mentioning how they're so limited out in the community as far as playing on the playgrounds with their siblings and so I didn't feel like I was fully doing my job and so I started investigating our current limitations on our playgrounds."



So outside of her work at Faith Regional, Afrank decided to push for the construction of Embrace Park.



"You may find stairs like these at a regular park. But as you can see, for kids who have issues with walking, it may be difficult to use their walkers or wheelchairs to access the park equipment. But with embrace Park, it'll be more accessible for them. So they won't have to deal with those issues."



The biggest part of the project will be flat-surface flooring.



"A lot of times the main limitation is the surfacing to get to this equipment," "We have various playboards and swings available right now. But to get there, you have to go through grass or wood chips or sand which is really really hard for a walker or wheelchair to use."



Until Embrace Park opens, Sawyer and Alee can continue enjoying the activities at physical therapy.