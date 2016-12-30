Nor'easter pounds New England with snow - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nor'easter pounds New England with snow

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
A Nor'easter moved through New England Wednesday and Thursday bringing with it heavy snow.

Around a foot of snow fell in parts of New Hampshire and over two feet accumulated in portions of Maine.

The system resulted in thousands of people losing power due to downed power lines from the wet heavy snow.

The video is footage shot by NASA of the storm moving into the region on Wednesday.

