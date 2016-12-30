Nor'easter pounds New England with snow

A Nor'easter moved through New England Wednesday and Thursday bringing with it heavy snow.Around a foot of snow fell in parts of New Hampshire and over two feet accumulated in portions of Maine.The system resulted in thousands of people losing power due to downed power lines from the wet heavy snow.The video is footage shot by NASA of the storm moving into the region on Wednesday.
The big part of the night for them was actually before the game, when they each got to throw out the first pitch.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com