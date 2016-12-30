Overturned car delays train traffic in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Overturned car delays train traffic in Sioux City

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

An overturned car caused trains to be stopped in Sioux City Friday evening.

Sioux City Police say they received a call just after 4:30 p.m. that a car had crossed the median and ended up on the tracks.

Trains were alerted and there were a couple trains north of the accident waiting for it to clear. 

They say the driver was going northbound near the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard.

Police say she admitted she hit the breaks abruptly.

That's when she overcorrected and crossed the median.

"Went into the ditch, the vehicle overturned, slid down the railroad tracks and then came to a rest where it is right now," said Sgt. Judy Kellen of the Sioux City Police Department. 

Police say the driver, who was alone in the car, had minor injuries.

She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center. 

Authorities say she will be cited.

