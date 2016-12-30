South Dakota Highway Patrol to hold sobriety checkpoints in Janu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota Highway Patrol to hold sobriety checkpoints in January

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -

South Dakota's Highway Patrol plans to ring in the first month of 2017 with another group of sobriety checkpoints.

The Patrol will hold 17 checkpoints in 16 different counties during January. 

The checkpoints are done each month as a way to discourage people from drinking and then driving.

January checkpoints are planned for the following counties: Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Custer, Davison, Day, Hughes, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Roberts Sanborn, Tripp, Union, Walworth and Yankton.

January checkpoints will include Union and Lincoln counties.

