Hawkeyes enjoy beach day at Outback Bowl

The Hawkeyes will be ringing in the New Year in Florida as they get ready for Monday's Outback Bowl. Gator coach Jim McElwain said Friday that three of their linebackers will miss the game, including star Jarrad Davis.

Even with high winds and temperatures in the 50's, it was a fun day at Clearwater Beach. A few thousand fans got to see some great events, including the Iowa cheerleaders taking on the Florida Gator cheer squad in a tug of war, which was won by Iowa.

The Hawkeyes also won a pie eating contest but very few took a dip in the water. West Lyon grad Brandon Snyder, Iowa's starting strong safety, was hoping for more heat.

"I mean, it's a little bit colder than I would have liked but it's just good to interact with fans," said Snyder. "Obviously my family's here so it's good to catch up with them and just kind of be around the whole Outback experience. It's been sweet."

"We got a great sunshine day here. We got white sand. This is what bowls are all about," said Iowa fan Glenn Snyder. "The Hawks are down here representing Iowa. I gotta represent the Hawks."

Iowa and Florida kick off at noon on Monday. The Gators are favored by three points.