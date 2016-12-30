Two people sent to the hospital following accident near 6th and - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two people sent to the hospital following accident near 6th and Court Street

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

First responders were on on the scene of a crash in downtown Sioux City.

Two cars collided near 6th and Court around 4 p.m. Friday.

Three people were hurt, two were sent to the hospital. 

One of the vehicles hit the front of Augusta Luthereran Church.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.