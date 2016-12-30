Two people sent to the hospital following accident near 6th and Court Street

First responders were on on the scene of a crash in downtown Sioux City.Two cars collided near 6th and Court around 4 p.m. Friday.Three people were hurt, two were sent to the hospital. One of the vehicles hit the front of Augusta Luthereran Church.
The big part of the night for them was actually before the game, when they each got to throw out the first pitch.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com