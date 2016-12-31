Bev's On The River's last day open will be Sunday

A popular Sioux City restaurant will be open for its last day Sunday, a manager says.

Bev's on the River will have its last brunch Sunday before closing.

Scott Salem, the general manager of Bev's on the River, said earlier this month that the eatery will be remodeled after it closes, and reopen a month later as "CRAVE."

Salem said "CRAVE" will be a fresh American kitchen with a sushi bar.

In June, Sioux Falls-based Hegg Companies bought Bev's on the River, MlrTym Marina, Jolly Rogers, and the Hilton Garden Inn.

Salem says he hopes to retain as many staff members as possible during the rebrand.

Bev's will be open Sunday from 10 a.m to four p.m.

It will be closed for dinner.