Hawkeyes get a feel for field at Raymond James Stadium

The Hawkeyes are getting set to take the field at Raymond James Stadium for the Outback Bowl.



Iowa has played there four times before, the last one coming just three years ago in a seven-point loss to LSU.

Some of the seniors were on that team, but the other got their first look at Raymond James Stadium Saturday morning.

Stadium workers were actually preparing the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Sunday, and once that's over, their focus turns to Monday's Outback Bowl.

That's obviously a game the Hawkeyes are already focused on, and they appreciated a chance to get a walk around the field where they will battle Florida in two days.

"At first it can be a little intimidating being at an NFL stadium. But once we get in here and get the feel for it, I think it helps a lot," said senior safety Anthony Gair. "The hard practices are over. The heavy lifting is over. Now it's just time to focus in and just get ready mentally."

The Outback Bowl is set for noon on Monday on ESPN.