Sobriety Powwow celebrates culture & tradition on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is a time to enjoy and reflect on the year with family and friends.

While people are spending the day in all sorts of ways, a group of Siouxlanders is spreading traditional values and a special message in the process.

With music, lots of food and dancing, West High School was a popular New Year's Eve spot for Siouxlanders looking to Ring in the New Year.

"It's really fun," said Nia Moore, of the Omaha Tribe. "It's like the music and the dancing kind of makes it really fun, and the contests, watching people dance."

They were doing it all sober.

"Even if we stopped one person from taking that first drink, or that first hit of an illegal drug, then it's all worth it to me and all of us," said James Hallum, an organizer for the event. "Because, we saved somebody from that life."

The 2016-2017 Sobriety Powwow brought together families, native tribes and community members to enjoy the New Year and start a new tradition for generations to come.

"There's a lot of stories that go along with our traditions you know," said Clark Zephier, of the Yankton Sioux Tribe. "And, we pass them on to our children and they carry them on and through the years. As they get older, they pass them on to their children. And it's just something that goes on and on."

Powwow participants came from all around to take part in the fun, including one person who says he drove 300 miles.

"You feel good and you go home feeling good," said Jeshua Estes, of Lower Brule, South Dakota. "And, it helps you with all the difficulties we have on the reservations."

With messages shared and new friends made, some people say they wouldn't spend their New Year's Eve any other way.

"Because everybody is gathered around here, spending time with other people," said Moore. "And other places are like wild and stuff. So, over here is calming."

Organizers say they plan on having the Powwow again next New Year's Eve with a thank you ceremony.