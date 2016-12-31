Villanova hands Creighton first loss in top-10 showdown - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Villanova hands Creighton first loss in top-10 showdown

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 27 points, and No. 1 Villanova extended its school-record winning streak to 20 games with an 80-70 victory over No. 10 Creighton on Saturday.

The game marked only the second time in Big East history that two unbeaten teams met in a conference game, and it lived up to the hype until the Wildcats (14-0, 2-0) pulled away in the final minutes.

Kris Jenkins added 21 points and Josh Hart had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the defending national champions.

Marcus Foster led the Bluejays (13-1, 1-1) with 22 points. Justin Patton had 18 points and eight rebounds.

After Isaiah Zierden's 3-pointer with 4:47 left tied it at 66, the Bluejays missed four straight shots before Maurice Watson Jr. snaked his way for a layup to cut the deficit to five with a minute left. The Wildcats made all six of their free throws in the last 36 seconds to finish off the win.

