New Year's Eve won't be bringing the coldest temperatures that Siouxland has felt this year but rather the opposite. Lows will be mild tonight and even seasonably warm across the viewing area. As that clock strikes midnight, temperatures will be in the mid 20s under mostly clear skies. I'm still advising that you don't leave the house without a jacket. Southerly flow will be the driver in our warmer temperatures and highs will be even warmer for our New Year's Day with temps rebounding back above 40°.