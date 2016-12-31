Snow to a wintry mix possible heading into New Year's night

Our New Year's Eve has been much cooler compared to this week but we're still above average for this time of the year. Highs rang in the 30s to near 40° across Siouxland but temps will not be falling off to much tonight due to southerly flow. Lows will dipping back into the 20s under mainly clear skies. If you're heading out for any New Year's Eve festivities or parties you'll be staying dry but still make sure you grab a jacket. Temperatures rebound back into the low 40s for our New Year's Day along with increasing cloud cover. A system will be moving into the Plains through the day bringing the clouds. We could see some moisture working into Siouxland overnight with a chance of a some snow or a wintry mix possible.

This will linger into our first full week of January 2017, most likely changing to some freezing drizzle/drizzle as temps warm up into the upper 30s. Behind this system, much colder temperatures take back over with highs falling through the workweek. Highs will falling from the 20s right into the teens through the week with lows in the single digits. Wind chills will also be a factor with some values as low as 20 below 0 possible. Siouxland looks to stay dry right through next weekend but we'll see thick clouds Wednesday and Thursday as another system moves by to our south.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer