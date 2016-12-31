Omaha sends Musketeers to sixth loss in nine games

Derek Hamelin scored a goal and an assist, Austin Alger converted the game-winning shootout goal and Omaha beat the Musketeers on Saturday, 5-4.

Both teams scored once in the opening period. Marcel Godbout began the scoring with his fourth goal of the year, before Hamelin beat Matiss Kivlenieks for the equalizer.

The two teams traded goals in the second period. Hamelin assisted on Greg Printz's goal to put Omaha on top, before Phillip Knies returned the favor 30 seconds later.

Filip Rydstrom added a goal to make it 3-2 after two periods, then Trevor St. Jean scored less than five minutes into the third for a two-goal lead.

But the Muskies mounted a comeback. Kristian Pospisil and Connor McMenamin led a Sioux City flurry to tie it up after three periods. The Musketeers out-shot Omaha 39-35.

But after a scoreless overtime period, Alger netted the game-winner in the shootout, sending the Lancers (12-13-3) to the win.

The Musketeers (18-6-4) have lost six of their last nine games. Sioux City is back in action January 6 when the Muskies travel to Fargo.