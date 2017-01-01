UPDATE: Sioux City woman identified as victim in fatal Highway 12 accident on Sunday

UPDATE:

25-year old Samantha Joann Derner has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle accident on Highway 12 in Plymouth County on January 1, this according to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

25-year old Scott Allen Dennis, also of Sioux City, suffered non-life threatening injuries form the accident.

The accident is still under investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff's office.

PREVIOUSLY:

A woman is dead and a man was transported to the hospital following a single-car rollover accident on Highway 12 Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's office, officials were called to a vehicle accident along Highway 12 at 7:41 a.m.

Upon arrival, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a male was transported to Mercy Medical Center by first responders.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was northbound on Highway 12 when the driver lost control, causing it to enter the west ditch before rolling several times.

According to the release it is unknown why the driver lost control, but alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the accident.

No information regarding the injured or deceased is being released.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol are continuing the investigation.